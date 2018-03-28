Brokerages Anticipate Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Milacron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Milacron reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Milacron had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Milacron in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Milacron (NYSE MCRN) traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. 517,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,843. Milacron has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,445.54, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Ira G. Boots sold 33,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $640,764.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim M. Kratochvil sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,232 shares of company stock worth $2,088,200 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Milacron by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Milacron by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Milacron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Milacron by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

