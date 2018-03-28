Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.18). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.66 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Hcperf sold 5,925,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $152,807,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oil States International by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 681,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oil States International by 193.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Oil States International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Oil States International by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

OIS stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 301,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1,473.37, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.87. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

