Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (VRS) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 28 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verso to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,894,168 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,340. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verso by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verso by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Verso by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 367,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Verso by 1,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,864 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 231,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,121. The stock has a market cap of $541.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. Verso has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

