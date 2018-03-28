Brokerages Expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. CNX Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 76,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,280. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,181.52, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

