Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $794.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report sales of $794.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.27 million and the highest is $798.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $305.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $794.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $787.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 218.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tiffany J. Thom sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $59,407.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,590,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,177,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,126,000 after acquiring an additional 630,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,379,000 after acquiring an additional 501,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,098 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $19.82. 2,504,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,231. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4,134.53, a PE ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

