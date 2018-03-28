Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quad/Graphics an industry rank of 136 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In related news, EVP David A. Blais sold 73,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,222,991.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Blais sold 38,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,011,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,379.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,809. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 137,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 123,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 545.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

QUAD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 152,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1,416.76, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.15. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

