Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Price Target at $51.27

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 36,558 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,184,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,144.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Soland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,649. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 274,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,775. The stock has a market cap of $3,065.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 231.71%. equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Price Target at $51.27” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/brokerages-set-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad-price-target-at-51-27-updated.html.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.