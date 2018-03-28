Brokerages Set Allergan plc (AGN) Price Target at $221.73

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.65. 3,829,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,803.86, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Allergan has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $256.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. analysts predict that Allergan will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 3,300 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.53 per share, with a total value of $503,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.42 per share, for a total transaction of $129,078.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set Allergan plc (AGN) Price Target at $221.73” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/brokerages-set-allergan-plc-agn-price-target-at-221-73.html.

About Allergan

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.