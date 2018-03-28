Brokerages Set Anixter (AXE) Target Price at $90.00

Shares of Anixter (NYSE:AXE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Anixter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Anixter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Anixter in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

AXE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,907. Anixter has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2,626.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Anixter had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Anixter’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Anixter will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixter news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,198 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Anixter by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Anixter by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Anixter in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Anixter in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixter by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Anixter

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

