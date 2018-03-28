Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) PT at $9.50

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookdale Senior Living from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 price objective on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky acquired 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,871.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus E. Bromley acquired 6,950 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,617.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,950 shares of company stock worth $256,401. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $122,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,400. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,330.27, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

