Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) PT at $45.27

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo set a $45.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 44,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,216,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 107,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $4,866,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,978 shares of company stock worth $24,364,403.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 645,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,508.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.63 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

