Brokerages Set Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA) PT at $68.33

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,730,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,253 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the fourth quarter worth $25,823,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,489,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,771,000 after acquiring an additional 410,486 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the third quarter worth $9,478,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,751. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $4,601.71, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $14.27. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5,360.87%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. research analysts expect that Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

