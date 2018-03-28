Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) PT at $78.77

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Craig Hallum set a $90.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $859,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $263,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,986,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 788,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,490. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $4,321.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

