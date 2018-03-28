Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (MS) Price Target at $54.74

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS upgraded Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,111. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $102,045.63, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 87,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,661,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,254 shares of company stock worth $13,085,019 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 252,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,980 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

