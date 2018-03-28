Brokerages Set Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Target Price at $18.42

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nationstar Mortgage in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage by 99.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage by 73.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 80,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage by 44.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 275,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Nationstar Mortgage stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 182,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,762.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.18. Nationstar Mortgage has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.70 million. Nationstar Mortgage had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nationstar Mortgage will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nationstar Mortgage

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

