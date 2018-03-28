Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) PT at $539.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 539 ($7.45).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.88) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.74) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($7.12) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 465 ($6.42) to GBX 550 ($7.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Andy Jones sold 58,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.85), for a total value of £290,571.68 ($401,453.00).

SAFE stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 516 ($7.13). 149,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 360 ($4.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 528 ($7.29). The company has a market cap of $1,100.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company and its subsidiaries provide self-storage facilities to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Paris. The Company’s geographical segments include the United Kingdom and France. The Company’s portfolio includes London and South East, Rest of United Kingdom and Paris.

