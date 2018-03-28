Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) PT at $39.83

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

SLDB has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

SLDB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 247,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,239. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,544,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, formerly Solid Biosciences, LLC, is a life science company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its corrective therapies platform is engaged in the development of gene therapy candidates for DMD.

