Brokerages Set vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Price Target at $18.17

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 196,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.48. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial.

