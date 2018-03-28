Brooks Macdonald Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 17 (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,875 ($25.90). 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm has a market cap of $287.53 and a PE ratio of -18,750.00. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,810 ($25.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($35.67).

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 47.70 ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.50 ($0.66) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Brooks Macdonald Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of GBX 4,879 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BRK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Brooks Macdonald Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.70) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,305 ($31.85) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.78) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,220.67 ($30.68).

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Chris A. MacDonald sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,845 ($25.49), for a total value of £69,076.80 ($95,436.31).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of investment management services and related professional advice to private high net worth individuals, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning, as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated open-ended investment companies (OEICs), providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

