Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Director Buys $99,992.50 in Stock

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Director Bryce Blair purchased 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryce Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Bryce Blair purchased 1,709 shares of Regency Centers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $99,976.50.

Regency Centers stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,670.38, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $257.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 255.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

