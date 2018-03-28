BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,519 Shares of Nike (NKE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Buckingham Research set a $71.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nike to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,215.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

