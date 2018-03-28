BTG plc (BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BTG plc (LON:BTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 780.43 ($10.78).

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BTG from GBX 750 ($10.36) to GBX 730 ($10.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.43) target price on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.67) target price on shares of BTG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

BTG stock opened at GBX 670 ($9.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,640.00 and a P/E ratio of 3,526.32. BTG has a 12-month low of GBX 559.82 ($7.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 784 ($10.83).

BTG Company Profile

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Licensing.

