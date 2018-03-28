BunnyCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (BUN)

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One BunnyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, BunnyCoin has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BunnyCoin has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $3,538.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006957 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004500 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006001 BTC.

BunnyCoin Coin Profile

BunnyCoin (CRYPTO:BUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 102,878,479,681 coins. BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin.

Buying and Selling BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase BunnyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BunnyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

