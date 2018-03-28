Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report released on Tuesday. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($22.11) to GBX 1,550 ($21.41) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($26.53) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.76) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,699.05 ($23.47).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,673 ($23.11) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,024 ($27.96). The stock has a market cap of $6,930.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,390.00.

In related news, insider Ron Frasch purchased 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($22.59) per share, with a total value of £14,469.75 ($19,991.37). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($21.69), for a total value of £289,194 ($399,549.60).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

