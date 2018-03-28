Burlington (BURL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about Burlington (NYSE:BURL) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Burlington earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4869676064835 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Burlington in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $150.00 price objective on Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Shares of Burlington stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.49. The stock had a trading volume of 676,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,905. Burlington has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,020.32, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a negative return on equity of 754.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. Burlington’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Burlington will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $2,516,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $293,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $8,208,236 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

