BuzzCoin (BUZZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, BuzzCoin has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BuzzCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1,009.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuzzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000239 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BuzzCoin Coin Profile

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2015. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,002,029,712 coins. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

BuzzCoin Coin Trading

BuzzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy BuzzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BuzzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

