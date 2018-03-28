BuzzCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) One Day Volume Hits $3,169.00

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, BuzzCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. BuzzCoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $3,169.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuzzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2015. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,011,731,131 coins. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

BuzzCoin Coin Trading

BuzzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy BuzzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BuzzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

