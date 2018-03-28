Byline Bancorp (BY) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News headlines about Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Byline Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8618072146498 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 8,186 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $190,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,686 shares of company stock worth $1,590,875.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

