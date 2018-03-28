Bytecent Price Hits $0.40 (CRYPTO:BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Bytecent has a total market capitalization of $822,324.00 and $13,464.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecent has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

BYC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,057,784 coins. The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com. The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

