C-Bit (XCT) Trading Down 36.6% This Week

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One C-Bit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. C-Bit has a market capitalization of $164,301.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, C-Bit has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027363 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About C-Bit

C-Bit (XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. The official website for C-Bit is c-bit.me. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits.

Buying and Selling C-Bit

C-Bit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy C-Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C-Bit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C-Bit using one of the exchanges listed above.

