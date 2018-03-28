Financial Review: C R Bard (BCR) versus Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS)

Syneron Medical (NASDAQ: ELOS) and C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Syneron Medical alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Syneron Medical and C R Bard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneron Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 C R Bard 0 7 0 0 2.00

Syneron Medical currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. C R Bard has a consensus target price of $310.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Given Syneron Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syneron Medical is more favorable than C R Bard.

Dividends

C R Bard pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Syneron Medical does not pay a dividend. C R Bard pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C R Bard has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syneron Medical and C R Bard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneron Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C R Bard $3.71 billion 6.50 $531.40 million $7.59 43.64

C R Bard has higher revenue and earnings than Syneron Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Syneron Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C R Bard has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syneron Medical and C R Bard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneron Medical -1.09% -1.74% -1.30% C R Bard 9.51% 19.39% 6.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Syneron Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of C R Bard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of C R Bard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C R Bard beats Syneron Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneron Medical

Syneron Medical Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture, research, development, marketing and sale of equipment for the aesthetic medical industry and systems for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other qualified practitioners. The Company’s aesthetic medical products are based on its various technologies, including Electro-Optical Synergy (ELOS) technology, which uses the synergy between electrical energy, including radiofrequency (RF) energy, and optical energy to provide aesthetic medical treatments. The Company’s products target a range of non-invasive aesthetic medical procedures, including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, rejuvenation of the skin’s appearance through the treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, acne treatment, treatment of leg veins, treatment for the temporary reduction in the appearance of cellulite and thigh circumference, ablation and resurfacing of the skin, and laser-assisted lipolysis.

About C R Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc. (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis. Its vascular products cover a range of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and end-stage renal disease. Its urology products include basic urology drainage products, fecal and urinary continence products, urological specialty products and Targeted Temperature Management products. Its oncology products cover a range of devices used in the treatment and management of various cancers, and other diseases and disorders. Its surgical specialty products include implanted patches and fixation devices for hernia and soft tissue repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Syneron Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneron Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.