CacheCoin One Day Volume Tops $126.00 (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One CacheCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. CacheCoin has a total market capitalization of $93,972.00 and $126.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CacheCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01660280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004742 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015701 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025966 BTC.

About CacheCoin

CacheCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

