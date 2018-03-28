CACI International (CACI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $175.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $159.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CACI International to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CACI International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.45.

Shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) remained flat at $$148.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,919. The stock has a market cap of $3,647.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). CACI International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $44,991.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $3,771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,719,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,294 shares of company stock worth $6,313,412. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in CACI International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 54,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

