Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,192. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.16 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126,235.29, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.45%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $283,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/cadence-capital-management-llc-has-12-17-million-stake-in-amgen-inc-amgn-updated.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.