Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 290

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($4.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 255 ($3.52) to GBX 270 ($3.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 261.64 ($3.61).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.27). The stock has a market cap of $1,150.00 and a P/E ratio of 650.00.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

