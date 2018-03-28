California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 43,422 Shares of Ocwen (OCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Ocwen worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ocwen by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocwen by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocwen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,624 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Ocwen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ocwen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman bought 494,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,562,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman purchased 178,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $577,361.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,517,551 shares of company stock worth $4,985,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Ocwen has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $557.44, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Ocwen had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ocwen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ocwen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

About Ocwen

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

