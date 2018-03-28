California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 64,434 Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Consol Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,322,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,304,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $352.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. sell-side analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

