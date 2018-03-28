California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 311,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,141. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $9,047.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

