California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 803 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Hasbro worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,267,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,977,000 after acquiring an additional 426,136 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,017,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,443,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 184,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $10,565.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $866,278.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $384,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

