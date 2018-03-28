IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of IDEX worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IDEX to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “positive” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

IDEX stock opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11,120.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

