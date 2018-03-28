Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (SOVB)

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$28.60 during trading on Wednesday. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

