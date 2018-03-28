Camden National Co. (CAC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $689.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Camden National had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden National news, CFO Deborah A. Jordan acquired 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $28,974.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $54,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,608.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,308 shares of company stock worth $99,736 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on shares of Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

