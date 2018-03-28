CampusCoin (CMPCO) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, CampusCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. CampusCoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $99,350.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CampusCoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006949 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002182 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004500 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006001 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 572,256,548 coins and its circulating supply is 372,256,548 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org.

CampusCoin Coin Trading

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CampusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CampusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.