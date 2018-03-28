Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 27,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,015.64, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Axiom Securities lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/canadian-solar-csiq-issues-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.