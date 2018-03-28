Candy 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,256.00 (CANDY)

Candy (CURRENCY:CANDY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Candy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Candy has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $11,256.00 worth of Candy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Candy has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Candy

Candy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Candy’s official website is candy.one.

Candy Coin Trading

Candy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy Candy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candy must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Candy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

