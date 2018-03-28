Canfor (CFP) PT Raised to C$33.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday, March 19th.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$26.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

Canfor stock opened at C$28.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,910.00, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.81. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$17.75 and a 1 year high of C$31.87.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick Elliott sold 1,010 shares of Canfor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$31,310.00.

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and wood pellets.

