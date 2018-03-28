Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Capcom alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.84 target price on shares of Capcom in a report on Monday, January 29th.

CCOEY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capcom has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $3,146.41, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/capcom-ccoey-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capcom (CCOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.