Capital Alliance Group Inc. Buys 23,500 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider Capital Alliance Group Inc. bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,095.00.

Capital Alliance Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Capital Alliance Group Inc. bought 7,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,320.00.

MBA stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.75. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,817. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.16.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of C$14.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.43 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc is an education and student-housing investment company focused on the global education market. The Company’s business operations include education, media communications, income producing property and real estate development. Its business units include CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp.

