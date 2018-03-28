Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 37,854,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,772,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $244,976.64, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Instinet increased their target price on Intel to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $880,610.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/capital-investment-advisors-llc-buys-5836-shares-of-intel-co-intc-updated.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.