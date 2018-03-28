Capital One National Association Has $1.53 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Capital One National Association lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 421,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,648.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 430.79%.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,234.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

